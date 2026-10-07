Tampering with varsity autonomy a direct blow to academic system: Himachal teachers’ body

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers’ Welfare Association (HPUTWA) has been protesting for over 30 days against the Himachal Pradesh State University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking its withdrawal and terming it a direct attack on the university’s “autonomy,” while the state government claims the bill will bring transparency to university appointments in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended the changes, stating they ensure transparency and merit-based recruitment. (HT Photo for representation)

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The Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly passed the bill during the monsoon session with a voice vote despite opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The bill is yet to get the governor’s assent.

The legislation fundamentally alters the recruitment landscape for state universities. Under the new system, universities retain the authority to appoint professors and associate professors. However, recruitment for all other posts will be handled by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and the State Selection Commission.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended the changes, stating they ensure transparency and merit-based recruitment. He argued that the previous system allowed political interference and recommendations. Additionally, the finance secretary of the state will now chair the finance committee of universities. As per the government, this move is intended to bring transparency to financial expenditures.

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{{^usCountry}} HPUTWA said that university autonomy is not merely an administrative arrangement but the very foundation of the university, underpinning its academic freedom and institutional identity. According to the association, any interference with this autonomy constitutes a direct assault on the university’s foundation and its academic system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HPUTWA said that university autonomy is not merely an administrative arrangement but the very foundation of the university, underpinning its academic freedom and institutional identity. According to the association, any interference with this autonomy constitutes a direct assault on the university’s foundation and its academic system. {{/usCountry}}

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