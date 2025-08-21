Tarn Taran bypoll: EC issues schedule for voter list revision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued the schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral roll ahead of the upcoming bypoll to the Tarn Taran assembly constituency. The period for filing claims and objections is from September 2 to September 17, with disposal of claims and objections by September 25 (PTI file photo)

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C said rationalisation of polling stations will be done by August 28, followed by publication of the integrated draft electoral roll on September 2. The period for filing claims and objections is from September 2 to September 17, with disposal of claims and objections by September 25. The final publication of the electoral roll will be on September 30.

Sibin further said a detailed communication had already been issued to all recognised political parties in Punjab regarding the Special Summary Revision for the assembly constituency.

Reiterating the commission’s commitment to ensuring maximum electoral participation, he said the Special Summary Revision was an important step to ensure that the rolls were accurate, inclusive and transparent ahead of the bypoll, urging the electors to actively verify their entries, file claims or objections if required, and make full use of this window for correction and enrolment.