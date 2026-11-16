Tarn Taran mishap: Mann announces ₹5L ex gratia for deceased’s kin, ₹1L for injured

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the families of victims who died in the Tarn Taran road accident and ₹1 lakh each for the injured. The chief minister on Sunday met mishap victims and assured them of best possible medical treatment. (HT File)

Five persons were killed while 29 were injured after two buses operating under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna collided near Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran district on Saturday.

The chief minister on Sunday met mishap victims and assured them of best possible medical treatment.

“Today, I visited a hospital in Amritsar to enquire about the well-being of pilgrims injured in the bus accident near Naushehra Pannuan. Most of the injured are out of danger and expected to recover soon. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families of the five people who lost their lives in this accident. The government is providing an assistance of ₹5 lakh to each bereaved family and ₹1 lakh to the injured, along with completely free medical treatment,” he posted on X.

Mann also appealed to the opposition parties not to politicise the tragedy: “It is deeply unfortunate that such a tragic incident has taken place, but it should not be politicised. It should not be attributed to any fault on the part of the government.”

Highlighting the scale and reach of the pilgrimage scheme, Mann said more than 7 lakh pilgrims had benefited from the initiative, with over 17,000 trips successfully undertaken to various religious destinations across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

“More than 70 buses operate every day under this scheme, facilitating the pilgrimage of over 3,000 devotees daily. Thousands of journeys have been successfully completed, and such an unfortunate incident had never occurred during these trips,” he added.

He also hailed the state government’s Sadak Surakhya Force for reducing accidents and saving lives through its prompt emergency response and road safety interventions.

NHRC flags bus safety violations, summons Punjab chief secretary

A day after the accident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a bench presided over by member Priyank Kanoongo, issued conditional summons to the Punjab chief secretary over alleged safety violations in buses operating under the pilgrimage scheme.

The chief secretary has been directed to submit details of bus inspections, safety compliance, corrective measures, action against non-compliant vehicles and a detailed report on the Tarn Taran accident. Failure to submit comprehensive reports by the stipulated deadline will require the chief secretary to appear before the commission.