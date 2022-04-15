TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022: Yuvraj, Mollah share lead in round three
Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, playing on his home turf, and Bangladesh’s Md Zamal Hossain Mollah ended round three of the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 as joint leaders at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.
Chandigarh lad Yuvraj (70-67-65) registered the lowest score of the day, an error-free seven-under 65, to move up five spots into the joint lead at 14-under 202 along with Zamal (67-66-69) who produced a three-under 69 on Thursday, his second straight bogey-free round, to move up one spot on the leader board.
Gurugram-based duo of Kartik Sharma (67-69-67) and Shivendra Singh Sisodia (68-63-72) lurked one shot behind in tied third place at 13-under 203. Kartik and Shivendra kept themselves in contention with third round scores of 67 and 72, respectively.
Tricity golfer Angad Cheema returned a 70 to occupy fifth place at 10-under 206.
Yuvraj, currently second on the PGTI Order of Merit, had a cold start as he missed a short putt for birdie on the second. However, he kept his head down and kept going and finally made breakthroughs on the fourth and ninth where he rolled in birdies from five feet.
The 25-year-old golfer from Chandigarh, who has been in red-hot form since the latter half of 2021, then revved up the engine on the back-nine where he collected five more birdies. Yuvraj produced a great second shot from the rough to set up a five-feet birdie conversion on the 12th and then nearly holed-out his approach on the 15th on a day when the pin positions were the toughest even as there was lesser wind.
Yuvraj, a two-time winner on the PGTI, said, “I don’t remember shooting a bogey-free round previously at my home course. So that’s a big boost for my confidence heading into the final round. The wind wasn’t a big factor today, so I saw it as a chance to capitalise on the calmer conditions and climb up the leaderboard. But, the pins were pushed to the edges, so finding those exact yardages off the fairway was a little tough as one was in between clubs.”
“I almost holed out twice today, so the ball-striking was good and my putting took off on the back-nine. I made a tough two-putt from 70 feet on the par-5 13th. I’m also feeling the comfort of playing at home after being on the road for so many weeks,” he added
Md Zamal Hossain Mollah has now gone bogey-free for the last 51 holes in the tournament as he dropped his only bogey of the week on the third hole in round one. On Thursday, Mollah sank three birdies on the front-nine including a 25-feet conversion from the edge on the sixth. The 37-year-old, who has one top-10 finish this year, then had a quiet spell of pars all the way from the ninth to the 18th as he missed a few short birdie putts.
Both the second round leader Shivendra Singh Sisodia and Kartik Sharma struggled with their driving on day three but managed to keep themselves in the hunt. Sisodia made an eagle, two birdies and four bogeys while Sharma had an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys.
The two other Chandigarh golfers in the top-10 were defending champion Karandeep Kochhar (68) and Ranjit Singh (69). Karandeep was placed seventh at eight-under 208 while Ranjit was in eighth position at seven-under 209.
Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha, who was overnight third, dropped to tied 15th at four-under 212 following a 77 in round three.
-
Ambala City to get Haryana’s first TB, heart and chest hospital
Haryana health minister Anil Vij through a statement on Thursday said that a five-storey hospital for treatment of TB, chest and heart-related diseases will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 54.38 crore in Ambala city. It will be the second such hospital in north India, the other being in Delhi. Currently, Haryana has one intermediate reference laboratory in Karnal, causing delay in medical reports.
-
Chandigarh: Immigration firm owner booked in two more cheating cases
Police have registered two more cases against the owner of an immigration firm in Sector 22 for duping people of ₹16.53 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused, Kuldeep Gill of Kharar, the owner of Quicknoxx Solutions Private Limited, was previously arrested on March 10 after being accused of cheating four customers of ₹26.06 lakh. He remains lodged in jail.
-
Delhiwale: Driving along till the end of time
His white hair is standing spindly on his head, ably covering the bald patch at the centre. It is 3 in the afternoon on a sultry day. The glare of the daylight hurts the eyes. The light turns green. A person of his age usually gives up work and stays at home, watching television, reading newspapers, and WhatsApp-ing with friends and relatives. Another traffic light. Hari Om isn't tempted. The traffic light turns green.
-
Zirakpur iron shed collapse: Kin of two deceased victims to get ₹2 lakh compensation
The Mohali administration has decided to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the two female workers who were killed in the iron shed collapse in Rampur Kalan village, Zirakpur, on March 29. Also, the deputy commissioner will direct the shed owner and contractor to pay compensation to the families in line with the victims' daily wages till they would have attained the retirement age of 60.
-
Audit flags PunCom’s failure to recover ₹21-crore debt
In its latest audit report, the principal accountant general of Punjab has once again found glaring financial irregularities at Punjab Communication Limited (PunCom), Phase 7. It has a history of adverse audit reports and observations since 2006-07. Its tardy recovery rate from debtors is the first issue flagged by the latest audit report. The audit also states that the management's inability to dispose of finished goods led to the loss of around ₹14 crore.
