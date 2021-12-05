Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teen gangraped by neighbour, stranger in Sahnewal village
Teen gangraped by neighbour, stranger in Sahnewal village

The teen said the stranger had turned up there after hearing her cries for help; the girl said she was heading to the factory where her mother worked, when the neighbour offered her a lift on his motorcycle. But instead of taking her to the factory, the accused took her to a field and raped her.
While the Sahnewal police have arrested one of the accused, the neighbour is still on the run after raping the teen. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 14-year-old girl was gangraped by her neighbour and a stranger, who had turned up there after hearing her cries for help, in Natt village near Sahnewal on Friday.

The girl said she was heading to the factory where her mother worked, when the neighbour, identified as Anil Kumar, offered her a lift on his motorcycle. But instead of taking her to the factory, the accused took her to a field and raped her.

Soon, another man turned up there. Instead of rescuing her, he too raped her. The accused, who was later arrested and identified as Mujmil Hussain of Natt village, also filmed the act.

The victim said that later in the evening, Kumar dropped her near her house and fled. She walked home and narrated the incident to her mother, following which they lodged a police complaint.

Sub-inspector Sukhdeep Kaur, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 376-D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the two accused.

While police have arrested Hussain, they are still on a lookout for Kumar.

