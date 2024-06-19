Temp stays 4-5 notches above normal

Una was the hottest in the state at 43.5° C, as mercury on Tuesday remained three to five notches above normal. Shimla is also reeling under a water shortage caused by the prolonged dry spell. (HT Photo)

“The temperature in Himachal is thee to five degrees above normal temperature,” Indian Meteorological Department’s Shimla centre director Surender Paul said, adding, “There was no large change in the maximum temperature during the last 24 hours and average minimum temperatures were appreciably above normal.”

At 7.8° C, Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest in the hill state, which is witnessing unusually high temperatures.

The state has registered the longest spell of heatwave, extending all the way back to the last week of May.

IMD, meanwhile, has predicted heatwave conditions in isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Solan districts.

The weather office has also forecast rain for parts of Kullu, Kangra, Kinnaur, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba. “There is the possibility of rain in the next 24 hours. If it doesn’t rain the heatwave spell will persist till June 26,” Paul said.

The State Disaster Management Authority has implemented the action plan prepared for the heatwave conditions. “Health institutions have been directed to treat the heatstroke patients with utmost priority, fortunately no death has been reported,” SDMA and special secretary revenue said.

The high temperatures have affected the water supply across the rainfed areas in the state. Shimla town which faced the worst water crisis in 2018 is facing water shortage, with residents getting water supply after every three days.

“Water has receded drastically in the perennial sources, but the situation is still under control,” Shimla mayor Surinder Chauna said.