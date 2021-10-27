Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Temperature again goes up in Chandigarh

Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After dropping down to 13.2°C on Monday, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh once again rose to 15°C on Tuesday. Still one degree below normal, it will continue along similar lines, according to the weatherman.

The maximum temperature also increased from 27.5°C to 28°C, still three notches below normal.

“After the Sunday rains, the sky cleared and cold winds blowing from Himachal Pradesh cooled down the city. Now the temperature has gone back to normal and it is expected to continue this way with dry weather likely ahead,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

While Sunday was the coldest October day in the city’s recorded history, the night that followed was coldest in October in the past three years.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 28°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 14°C and 15°C.

