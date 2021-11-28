Temperature continues to fall in Chandigarh

The temperature continues to fall in the city as December draws near with the maximum temperature going down from 26.2 °C on Friday to 25.2 °C on Saturday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The temperature is likely to fall down further in the coming days while dry weather is likely to continue,” said an IMD official.

The minimum temperature went up from 9.2 °C on Friday which was the coldest in the season till now to 10.4 °C on Saturday.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 25 °C while the minimum temperature will remain around 10 °C.

Panchkula man, parents booked for wife’s murder

Three persons were booked in a murder case after a father alleged that his daughter was killed for dowry. An FIR was registered under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 5 police station, Panchkula. The case was registered on Saturday on the complaint of Sushil Kumar of Dhuri city, Sangrur, against Neelam Bansal, Shiv Kumar and their son Puneet Bansal of Sector 11, Panchkula. He stated in the FIR that his daughter was married in January 2012. Her in-laws used to harass her for dowry and many times they had thrown her out of the house. He said on November 26, he got a call from her in-laws who stated that their daughter had died by suicide. The father alleged that it was not suicide but her in-laws killed her.

42 more infected with dengue in tricity

As many as 42 fresh dengue infections were reported in the tricity on Saturday, with Mohali reporting 23 cases alone. Thirteen cases surfaced in Chandigarh and six in Panchkula. After a peak of dengue infections in October, the fresh cases are now ebbing daily with a dip in temperature as the climate conditions are not suitable for Aedes mosquitoes to breed. No death was reported in any of the three jurisdictions on Saturday. For this year, Mohali’s dengue count has now gone up to 3,902, with the death count being at 37. Chandigarh has recorded 1,466 cases so far, besides three fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 889, with one death so far this year.

Eatery owners booked for flouting norms

Panchkula Police have booked two owners of Purple Frog, Sector 9, after the restaurant was found flouting Covid-19 norms and operating beyond the permissible time during checking around 2 am on Saturday. A patrolling team had gone to the eatery on getting a tip-off that hookah was being served there. Although no hookah was recovered, cops found over 50 people gathered there in a small place in violation of Covid-19 guidelines. Its owners, Abhinav Bansal and Prabhat Saini, have been booked under relevant sections.

Man found dead on train at railway station

A man, aged around 55-60 years, was found dead on Unchahar Express after it took a halt at the Chandigarh railway station on Saturday. “The man looks like a beggar and has the name Raj Kumar tattooed on his right arm and Sadhu on his left,” said the railway police, adding that the body was recovered from near the toilets on the train. Police suspect it to be a natural death. The postmortem will be conducted after keeping it in the mortuary for identification for 72 hours, they said.

DAV College student Sarabjot shines in shooting

Ambala’s Sarabjot Singh won the 10m Air Pistol Men’s competition in Delhi on Saturday, to be crowned the National Champion for the first time. A student of DAV College, Chandigarh, he was trailing behind his statemate Shiva Narwal by 0.5 points going into the final two shots of the 24-shot final at the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions. He hit 10 and 10.5 to Shiva’s 10.1 and 9.3 to emerge victorious with 242.3 points.

Ambala division awarded best in Northern Railways

The Ambala Railway Division has been awarded the best division award for 2021 out of five divisions in the Northern Railways. It also won 17 individual shields and three joint shields by the Northern Railways at the 65th & 66th Railway Week event in New Delhi, DRM Gurinder Mohan Singh said on Saturday. “This also shows that we have utilised the pandemic crisis productively to complete major infrastructural and safety works,” Singh said in a statement.

Bike-borne men snatch Mohali resident’s mobile phone

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a resident of Phase 8, Mohali. In his complaint, Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Phase 8, Mohali, said at 8.20 pm on Friday the accused snatched his mobile phone in Phase 11, Mohali. They stopped Sanjay on the pretext of seeking direction. The accused assaulted him and took away his mobile phone. Acting on his complaint, a case under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Phase 11 police station, Mohali.

Decomposed body found from Dera Bassi nullah

A decomposed body of a man was found from a nullah at Issapur village in Dera Bassi. The police on getting information fished out the body from the nullah. The body is decomposed beyond recognition. The police said they would keep the body for 72 hours in the mortuary of the civil hospital, Dera Bassi, for identification after which it would be cremated. The police were informed at 5 pm after villagers spotted the body in the nullah.

Book released to promote Punjabi culture

A book titled ‘vibrant colours of Punjab’ written by captain Narinder Singh IAS (retd) was released on Saturday at Law Bhawan, Chandigarh. Captain Narinder Singh IAS (retd) is a prolific writer, triple postgraduate, soldier, sportsman and known organiser of cultural events. His book vibrant Colours of Punjab’ deals with art, literature, culture, cinema and music. The book is a compilation of the myriad activities that the author has undertaken to promote the traditional Punjabi culture. The many social fibres of society like marriage, comedy, various contours of Punjabi cinema and music of Musarrat Nazir, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and other reputed singers have been adequately highlighted.