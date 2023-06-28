A tent house owner accused the Division number 7 police for not booking the accused, who allegedly assaulted and kidnapped him in a car over a dispute of ₹15,000, under stringent sections. Man accuses police of not adding stringent sections against accused who ‘kidnapped’ him (HT PHOTO)

“The police lodged an FIR, but did not add sections of kidnapping in it,” Ajit Kumar, the victim, said.

The complainant on Tuesday met senior police officials seeking action.

The victim, Ajit Kumar, 35, of Sector-35 at Chandigarh Road stated that the Division number 7 police on June 25 lodged an FIR against Amandeep Singh of Model Town, Mantu, Jassa and their 8 aides, who are yet to be identified, under sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC. He said that the police did not add sections of kidnapping in the FIR though he mentioned in his statement that the accused had kidnapped him in a car.

The complaint added that Amandeep Singh of Model Town was his business partner in 2022. Their partnership ended in December 2022. However, he had to pay ₹15,000 to Amandeep. On June 21, he received a call from Amandeep who asked to meet him near Samrala chowk.

When contacted, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Tushar Gupta said that they will add sections in the FIR after investigating the matter.