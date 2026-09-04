Terrorist shot dead in Budgam encounter

Security forces on Friday killed an unidentified terrorist during an encounter in the forests of Ashdhar in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

Security forces killed an unidentified terrorist during an encounter in the Budgam district. (HT File)

The army, along with the police and the CRPF, launched a joint operation in Ashdar based on information about the movement of terrorists in the area. During the search and cordon operation, contact was established with the terrorists, during which one terrorist was killed.

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Srinagar-based 15 Corps named the operation as Operation Ashdar and said the search operation is still underway.

“Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores recovered. Search operation is in progress,” it said in a post on X.

The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained. The encounter took place after a lull of several months in the Valley. On July 8 this year, security forces had killed a terrorist in a joint operation launched by the 55 Rashtriya Rifles, police and the CRPF in Chanapora, Shopian.

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