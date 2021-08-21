Thaw in Capt-Sidhu ties, agree to set up strategic policy group

After sparring publicly for weeks, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday agreed to set up a 10-member “strategic policy group” for better coordination between the party and the state government.

The chief minister also deputed his ministers to sit at the Punjab Congress Bhawan, the party’s office in Chandigarh, by rotation on Sidhu’s request for interacting with the party cadre and public. The twin decisions, announced after Sidhu met Amarinder at his Siswan farmhouse along with party working president Kuljit Singh Nagra and general secretary (organisation) Pargat Singh, are the first sign of thaw in their strained relations.

The meeting between Amarinder and Sidhu – their second in one month – came before Punjab affairs incharge Harish Rawat’s proposed visit to the state next week to mediate between them for unity in the party. The development is being seen in the party circles as “good optics” for the state unit hit by factionalism due to the tussle between the two leaders.

Sidhu, who had led an onslaught by several ministers and MLAs against Amarinder, was elevated by the Congress high command as the state unit president last month despite strong opposition from Amarinder. Both Sidhu and Amarinder have been indulging in one-upmanship since, belying the central leadership’s claim that their rift has been resolved, even as the opposition parties, particularly the Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party, have been trying to get their act together for next year’s assembly elections.

The group, constituted for better coordination and to further expedite the implementation of the various government programmes and reform initiatives, will be headed by the chief minister with Sidhu as a member. Local government minister Brahm Mohindra, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and social security minister Aruna Chaudhary, four working presidents Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Pawan Goel and general secretary (organisation) Pargat Singh will be the other members.

Majha brigade missing from panel

The Majha brigade – comprising cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria – has not been included in the panel. The three ministers, once considered close to Amarinder, had turned against him a few months ago, criticising the government for unfulfilled poll promises, and then backed Sidhu in his tussle with the chief minister.

The panel will hold weekly meetings, in consultation with other ministers, experts, etc. “It will discuss and review the progress of the various state government initiatives already under implementation, and will also suggest measures to expedite the same,” according to an official release.

Ministers to meet Cong cadre at party office

Amarinder also directed the ministers to be available at the party office everyday by rotation to meet MLAs, party functionaries and cadre to discuss issues relating to their constituencies and areas and address their grievances. “Have deputed all my cabinet ministers to be present for three hours from 11am to 2pm at @INCPunjab office daily beginning Monday, as per the roster, to interact with public and party cadre,” the chief minister tweeted.

According to the roster, one cabinet minister will be present at the state Congress office for three hours daily as per his turn. The decision came after Sidhu wrote a letter to the chief minister. “Highly positive coordination meeting on proposal for roster of ministers to sit at Punjab Congress Bhawan!” the PPCC chief tweeted after the meeting along with a photo with the CM and the ministers’ roster for the next four months.

In his letter, Sidhu said: “Punjab Congress workers are the backbone of the party whose persistence, hard work and dedication led us to a sweeping victory in 2017 elections.”

“I, along with PCC working presidents and senior state Congress leadership, are of the opinion that there are issues of dire importance to the people of Punjab, which are brought to the notice of PCC on a daily basis,” he wrote, citing their meetings with party leaders and listening to their concerns.

Sidhu said these can be effectively resolved if ministers of the state cabinet sit in the Punjab Congress Bhawan. “Ministers spending quality hours in the PCC office for five days a week to hear concerns of party workers, unions and people of Punjab, and taking immediate action will be a great way to discharge their duty,” he said in the letter.