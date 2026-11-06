Theatrical events, folk dances steal the show at PAU fest

Folk dances and theatrical performances enthralled the audience on the second day of the second phase of the ongoing youth festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday. Students show their talent in various events during the youth festival at the PAU, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Held at Dr Amarjit Singh Khaira Open Air Theatre, the day witnessed competitions in various cultural events, including group folk dances, mime, bhands, mono acting and one-act plays.

The morning session began with a quiz competition in which seven teams showcased their knowledge and understanding of contemporary issues. This was followed by group folk dance performances, while the afternoon session featured a series of theatrical presentations that kept the audience engaged.

Makhan Singh Bhullar, director of extension education, PAU, was the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he said students used these platforms to express their vision for building a better society.

KB Singh, director, PAMETI; Rishi Inder Singh Gill, dean, college of horticulture; Kiran Bains, dean, college of community science; and engineer Amarjit Singh Dhillon, member of the PAU board of nanagement, were among those present. University officials, faculty members and students also attended the event.

The winners were given prizes. Dr Kamaljit Singh Suri, director, students’ welfare, said the youth festival would culminate on Friday, with competitions in heritage quiz, mimicry, skit, long-verse singing, folk songs, giddha and bhangra. Vice-chancellor Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal will be the chief guest at the concluding session.