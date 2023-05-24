Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 20 lakh, gold jewellery stolen from locked house in Chandigarh’s Kishangarh

20 lakh, gold jewellery stolen from locked house in Chandigarh’s Kishangarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 24, 2023 01:00 AM IST

Complainant Suman, 21, who works for Airtel at IT Park, said she, along with her mother, were away at their relative’s house in Chandimandir, Panchkula

Thieves broke into a locked house in Kishangarh and decamped with 20 lakh in cash, along with gold jewellery, on Monday.

The complainant said the stolen money included compensation for land acquisition and rent from their three rented houses. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When they returned on Tuesday, they found the lock of their house’s main gate broken. On entering the house, they were shocked to find the household articles scattered and a locked wooden box, which contained 20 lakh in cash and gold jewellery, lying empty.

The complainant said the stolen money included compensation for land acquisition and rent from their three rented houses. Police are checking CCTV cameras installed near the house to trace the accused. A burglary case has been registered at the IT Park police station.

