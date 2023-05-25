Thieves make off with 6.9 lakh from Pinjore petrol pump

Thieves snuck into a petrol pump store in Nanakpur village on the Pinjore-Baddi road and stole ₹6.9 lakh in cash on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday, police said. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In his complaint, Rohit Malik, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, told the police that he ran a Bharat Petroleum petrol pump under the name “Trust Filling Station” in Nanakpur.

The pump is operational 24 hours and has two rooms for staff to retire after work. He has five employees, including Sonu Sharma from Nalagarh, the manager, who looks after the petrol pump. Two employees, Pappu and Amar Singh, work in 12-hour shifts and sleep in a room at the petrol pump post work, while one employee, Anil lives in Madawala with his wife.

Malik said around 5.45 am on Tuesday, Sonu informed him of theft of ₹6.9 lakh. Around 5.20 am, when Pappu was on duty and Amar was asleep, some unidentified persons damaged the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump, entered the store after breaking the fibre sheet of the door and stole the money.

Malik reached the petrol pump around 8 am and questioned the employees, but no one had any knowledge about the thieves. Malik told the police that no one except him and the staff was aware about the cash being kept in the store.

A case under Sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station.

