Weather update: This February was Chandigarh’s driest, warmest in 3 years

This was Chandigarh’s driest and warmest February in three years, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said in the monthly data released on Saturday. Similar conditions will continue in the coming days as well, they added. Visitors enjoying the weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

As per the IMD, just 1.7 mm rain was recorded this month – 95% below the normal of 33 mm – making it the lowest February rainfall since 2023, when no rain was recorded at all.

The average maximum temperature for the month stood at 25.3°C, the highest since 2023, when it was 25.9°C. There are no prescribed normal values for average maximum temperature for the month.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “This year, we saw fewer active Western Disturbances as compared to previous years. Usually, we get one such rain system in February. In its absence, the temperature continued to increase unabated and sunny weather led to an above average increase in temperature this month.”

He added that Easterly winds, which usually accompany the Western Disturbances, were also missing. These winds are more humid and lead to fog formation, which also remained absent throughout most of the month. Similar temperatures are likely to continue in the coming days, as per Paul, with no active Western Disturbances likely to affect the region anytime soon.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature rose to 29.5°C from 29.3°C on Friday, 5.1 degrees above normal. This is the highest for February since 2023, when the maximum temperature for February had gone up to 29.5°C on the 21st and 22nd of the month.

The minimum temperature increased from 12.8°C on Friday to 14°C on Saturday, 2.1 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29°C, while the minimum may remain close to 15°C.