Three Chandigarh MC staffers suspended for gross misconduct

Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Tuesday suspended three employees with immediate effect for “gross misconduct” involving issuance of coupons for setting up temporary festive stalls at the Plaza in Sector 17.

An officer on special duty (OSD-2) was also charge-sheeted for lack of supervision being the in-charge.

Senior assistant Sudesh Kumar, presently posted in the parking branch, was suspended for not performing the specific duty assigned to him of issuing coupons to shopkeepers of Sector 17.

Clerk Yogesh Kumar and peon Simranjeet Singh, who are posted at the office of executive engineer, roads division No.3, were suspended for performing “unauthorised duty” not assigned to them and wrongly issuing coupons meant for shopkeepers to street vendors.

During the suspension period, they will have to report to the office of joint commissioner.

The commissioner has also charge-sheeted account officer Surinder Sharma, who is the holding the charge of OSD-2, for lack of supervision being the in-charge of issuing coupons for setting up temporary festive stalls.

Meanwhile, the wrongly issued slips were withdrawn immediately and the MC enforcement wing removed all unauthorised vendors from Sector 17.