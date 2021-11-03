Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three Chandigarh MC staffers suspended for gross misconduct
chandigarh news

Three Chandigarh MC staffers suspended for gross misconduct

MC officer charge-sheeted for lack of supervision that led to issuance of coupons meant for traders to vendors for setting up Diwali stalls at Sector 17, Chandigarh
The wrongly issued slips were withdrawn immediately and the Chandigarh MC enforcement wing removed all unauthorised vendors from Sector 17.
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 12:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Tuesday suspended three employees with immediate effect for “gross misconduct” involving issuance of coupons for setting up temporary festive stalls at the Plaza in Sector 17.

An officer on special duty (OSD-2) was also charge-sheeted for lack of supervision being the in-charge.

Senior assistant Sudesh Kumar, presently posted in the parking branch, was suspended for not performing the specific duty assigned to him of issuing coupons to shopkeepers of Sector 17.

Clerk Yogesh Kumar and peon Simranjeet Singh, who are posted at the office of executive engineer, roads division No.3, were suspended for performing “unauthorised duty” not assigned to them and wrongly issuing coupons meant for shopkeepers to street vendors.

During the suspension period, they will have to report to the office of joint commissioner.

The commissioner has also charge-sheeted account officer Surinder Sharma, who is the holding the charge of OSD-2, for lack of supervision being the in-charge of issuing coupons for setting up temporary festive stalls.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the wrongly issued slips were withdrawn immediately and the MC enforcement wing removed all unauthorised vendors from Sector 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP