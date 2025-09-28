Three cops hurt as Sukhbir Badal’s convoy meets accident in Amritsar

Three police vehicles, part of a convoy of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Saturday met with an accident in Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar, leaving three cops injured. According to reports, the convoy met with an accident near Ramdas when a bus rammed into the vehicles. (HT)

Sukhbir, along with other Akali leaders, was on his visit to flood-hit areas of Ajnala and Ramdas.

According to reports, the convoy met with an accident near Ramdas when a bus rammed into the other vehicles, including a Fortuner and a Thar. All three vehicles were of the local police.

“Airbags, which opened following the crash, averted any fatality. The cops sustained minor injuries in the mishap. Rajasansi DSP Inderjit Singh was sitting in Thar and had a narrow escape,” officials said.

Sukhbir continued his tour and flagged off 200 trolleys of maize silage for 100 flood-affected villages.

Sukhbir said that the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha should have been used to broaden the scope of compensation to include all crops damaged by floods and ensure that compensation is not limited to five acres per farmer and increased to ₹50,000 per acre.

“The chief minister chose to waste crores to indulge in a propaganda exercise,” he alleged.