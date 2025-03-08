Three cops sent to lines for beating four youths in Hoshiarpur

Three cops, including a police post in charge, were sent to police lines after a complaint was filed against them for allegedly beating up four persons in an inebriated state at the Purhiran police post in Hoshiarpur district late on Thursday evening. The SSP said that assistant sub-inspector Sanjiv Kumar, head constable Surinder Singh and senior constable Harmanpreet Singh had been sent to lines.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik confirmed the action and said further investigation had been initiated into the matter.

“A departmental enquiry has been marked against them,” the SSP said.

According to the complaint received by the Model Town police, two youths of the New Fatehgarh locality were beaten up inside the Purhiran police post after one of them was found driving a motorcycle without a number plate. When two relatives of one of the victims came to the police post, they were also allegedly dragged in and thrashed.

As the matter came to the notice of local people, they gathered outside the post and started a demonstration. A police official reached the site and pacified the protesters. The injured were taken to the civil hospital. The ‘erring’ police personnel reportedly apologised to the victims, but the latter declined the apology and lodged a formal complaint.