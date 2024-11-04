Menu Explore
Three councillors switch to BJP ahead of Panchkula MC polls

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 04, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Congress councillor Sunit Singla returned to the BJP, her original party. She was joined by JJP councillor Sushil Garg and independent councillor Omwati Punia, both of whom pledged their support to the ruling party at an event held at the CM’s residence

A day before the election of Panchkula senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, three councillors joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini formally inducted them into the BJP by presenting each with the party’s saffron scarf. (HT photo)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini formally inducted them into the BJP by presenting each with the party’s saffron scarf. (HT photo)

Congress councillor Suneet Singla returned to the BJP, his original party. He was joined by JJP councillor Sushil Garg and independent councillor Omwati Punia, both of whom pledged their support to the ruling party at an event held at the CM’s residence.

Chief minister Saini formally inducted them into the BJP by presenting each with the party’s saffron scarf.

With this, the BJP’s strength in the 20-member Panchkula MC House has increased to 11, while the Congress’ stands at nine, giving the saffron fold a clear edge in the upcoming elections.

BJP mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, who holds the tie-breaking vote, has further consolidated the party’s advantage.

While the elections for the posts of mayor and 20 councillors were held in 2020, the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor were not elected, as fearing rebellion in the party, the BJP did not announce any candidate for the two posts.

Apart from Goyal, Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, state BJP general secretary Surendra Punia and district president Deepak Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Saini credited the BJP’s success in Haryana to the dedication of its workers, highlighting that this marked the third time the party had formed a majority government in the state. He assured the new councillors that they would receive due respect within the party, adding, “I am confident that with your support, we will continue to work towards a ‘non-stop Haryana’ and fulfil our vision for the state’s comprehensive development.”

In preparation for the elections, the administration has appointed duty magistrates to oversee the process. The municipal commissioner will preside over the elections, ensuring order and transparency in the proceedings.

