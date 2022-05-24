Three days on, Karnal man held for Ambala carjacking
Three days after at least four unidentified men robbed a Mahindra XUV 500 owned by a Shimla resident on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police on Monday arrested a suspect from Haridwar for his alleged involvement in the case.
The accused, Vikas Mann of Karnal’s Bala village, claims to be a law-graduate from a private university in Mohali and practising at Punjab and Haryana high court. He was presented before a court and sent to a day of police remand.
The car owner, Arun Kumar, was travelling to Chandigarh in his vehicle on Thursday night and another vehicle stopped in front of him on the highway near Kakru village. Four men threatened the victim with a weapon and later robbed him of his car.
Inspector Gaurav, station in-charge at the Baldev Nagar police station, said the car was recovered from Haridwar.
On being asked about his lawyer credentials, the inspector said, “The claim will be verified during his remand and the rest of the accused will be nabbed soon.”
-
Uprooted trees, rain cause power outages in Ludhiana
While rain and thunderstorm brought respite from the scorching heat, residents had to contend with long power outages across the district on Monday. With the high-velocity winds uprooting trees and branches power cuts, extending up to 12 hours were, witnessed in Model Town, BRS Nagar, Anand Nagar, Dugri, Giaspura, Sarabha Nagar, Civil Lines, Jalandhar Bypass, Industrial Area, Basant Avenue, Dholewal, Chandigarh Road, and Gill Road among other areas.
-
Rainfall ends 80-day dry spell in city, brings down mercury
While the city had received negligible (0.8mm) rainfall in March, it recorded no precipitation in April. The showers and winds, blowing at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, brought down the city's maximum temperature, which was recorded at 41.2C on Sunday, to 30.5C. While the maximum temperature dropped by 10.7 degrees, the minimum temperature dropped around eight notches, settling at 18.4C. The city usually records an average rainfall of 23.3mm in May.
-
Panchkula gears up for Khelo India Youth Games
Panchkula is set to be at the sporting centre stage between June 4 and 13, with the city hosting the 4th Khelo India Youth Games that will see the participation of more than 8,000 U-18 athletes. Preparations are in full swing across Haryana, with the games — which were postponed due to the Covid pandemic twice — scheduled to be played in five cities including Ambala, Shahbad, Delhi, Chandigarh and Panchkula.
-
Pratibha Singh seeks special package for Himachal
Demanding a special package for Himachal, state Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't fulfilled promises and announcements made to the people of the state in his eight-year tenure. On the police constable recruitment case, Pratibha said that the investigations in the case were lax and it seems the government was passing time in the name of investigations.
-
No civic body polls in Ambala Cantt
Despite the Haryana State Election Commission announcing the poll schedule for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils on June 19, no election with be held in the Sadar Zone municipal council in Ambala Cantonment due to a pending case pertaining to discrepancies in the voter list in Punjab and Haryana high court. A revised voter list was also issued on August 18, but the said corrections were not made, the petition read.
