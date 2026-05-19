Three Ludhiana schools evacuated after bomb hoax emails

Three schools in Ludhiana were evacuated on Monday after they received bomb threat emails during examinations warning of explosions at campuses and the parking area of Halwara airport, prompting an extensive security sweep by police and anti-sabotage teams. Police said examinations were underway when the schools received threat emails. (HT Photo)

Officials said no suspicious object was found during searches conducted at the campuses. The latest episode marks the fifth bomb threat incident reported in the city within the past five months, raising concerns over a recurring pattern of anonymous digital threats targeting educational institutions and public infrastructure.

The schools that received the threatening emails included Bal Bharti School in Dugri, DAV School and Sacred Heart Convent School in Sarabha Nagar.

According to police officials, the email claimed that bombs would be detonated at the schools at 11.11 am. The sender also threatened to target the parking area of Halwara airport at 1.11 pm and railway tracks between Dhuri and Delhi between 2.11 pm and 9.11 pm. The email also carried threats against certain former police officials.

Officials said examinations were underway when the schools received the emails. School authorities immediately alerted the police, following which students and staff members were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Teams from the local police, anti-sabotage units and other security agencies conducted detailed checks across the campuses.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer of Sarabha Nagar police station, said no explosive material or suspicious object was recovered during the operation. “Searches were conducted thoroughly at all the affected schools. Cyber teams are examining the email trail to ascertain its origin,” he said.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said, “The cyber wing of Punjab Police has initiated an investigation to identify the sender and determine whether the threats were part of a coordinated attempt to create public alarm.”

Similar threats reported in recent months

On April 23, five private schools in Ludhiana had received threatening emails in which the sender allegedly claimed links with a Khalistani outfit and warned of attacks on railway tracks. Earlier, on March 11, at least 10 schools and the Ludhiana railway station received bomb threat emails, leading to large-scale security checks across the city.

In January this year, the district and sessions judge in Ludhiana had also received threat emails warning of suicide attacks