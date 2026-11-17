Three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and property dealer Sukhwinderpal Singh Gaggu in Patiala’s busy Safabadi Gate area on Monday evening. This triggered an intense exchange of gunfire, during which roughly 20 to 25 rounds were fired. Motorcycle-borne assailants open fire at AAP leader and property dealer Sukhwinderpal Singh Gaggu in Patiala’s Safabadi Gate area on Monday. (HT Photo)

While Gaggu escaped unharmed, his associate Kulbir Raja suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. One of the assailants, identified as Yogesh, a Patiala resident, was also injured after taking two bullets. Later, he was arrested and admitted to a hospital, while his two accomplices managed to flee.

The attack, suspected to be linked to a ₹50-lakh extortion demand, took place when Gaggu, accompanied by two associates, was leaving his office in his SUV. CCTV footage of the incident shows two armed assailants taking cover behind a truck parked near the office and opening fire at the vehicle from the left side.

Gaggu and his associates returned fire using their weapons. The shootout lasted for several minutes before the attackers fled on a motorcycle with their injured accomplice.

Fresh ‘extortion call’ minutes after attack

Gaggu claimed he received another extortion call just minutes after the firing incident. He alleged that the caller reiterated the demand for money and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to pay.

Gaggu told reporters that he had been receiving extortion calls for almost a year. Initially, the callers demanded ₹25 lakh, though the amount was later increased to ₹50 lakh.

He alleged that the threats were being issued by a gang linked to brothers Ravi Mahi and Bobby Mahi. Currently, Ravi is behind bars, while Bobby, a proclaimed offender, is operating from the US.

Bobby has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. In his purported message, he described the firing as merely a warning and threatened further action. He reportedly referred to the fact that one of the shooters had been injured during the exchange of fire, issuing a fresh warning over the incident.

The police arrested the injured shooter, identified as Yogesh, within hours of the attack and launched a hunt for the others. The operation was reportedly led by teams from the Kotwali police station, headed by SHO Amanpal Virk, and CIA staff in-charge Simardeep Shergill.

Police are examining CCTV footage and investigating the extortion angle, while efforts are on to identify and arrest the two absconding assailants.