Katra police on Tuesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 124 grams of heroin and an electronic weighing scale from their possession in Katra town of Reasi district, an official spokesperson said. In a separate operation, Reasi Police also arrested a wanted narco-trafficker from Punjab who had escaped from the Ferozepur district jail.

The accused were identified as Gaurav alias Gora of Kapurthala, from whom 71 grams of heroin and an electronic weighing scale were recovered; Gurpreet Singh of Bholeke village in Gurdaspur, from whom 33 grams of heroin was recovered; and Aman Mahajan of Amritsar, from whom 19 grams of heroin was seized.

An FIR under Sections 8, 21, 22, 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Katra police station, said the spokesperson.

Efforts are also underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of the accused persons and uncover the wider network involved in the illegal trade, he added.

Fugitive trafficker lands in police net

In a separate operation, Reasi Police also arrested a wanted narco-trafficker from Punjab who had escaped from the Ferozepur district jail.

The accused has been identified as Ramandeep Singh of Basti Rawa Bali in Malawala, Ferozepur district.

He was lodged in Ferozepur district jail in connection with an FIR registered under Sections 8, 21, 22, 29, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act, at NCB’s Amritsar police station, in which 21 kg of heroin was recovered from him, a police spokesperson said.

Following his escape from judicial custody, another case, under Sections 261/262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was registered against him at Ferozepur police station.