Thunderstorms, gusty winds wreak havoc across Himachal

Trees were uprooted, roofs of houses, schools and cowsheds were blown off, several vehicles were damaged and dozens of cattle perished as severe thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, harsh gusts and sharp showers wreaked havoc in several areas of Himachal Pradesh early Monday. Blown roof of a house after strong winds in Kullu on Monday. (HT Photo)

The weather office has sounded an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts for May 12, while a yellow alert has been sounded in several other districts.

Roofs of at least five houses and ten cowsheds were blown off in Ghalincha, Gharyal, Kameda and Kandi villages in Banjar area of Kullu district. Uprooted trees damaged overhead power transmission lines at some places in Shimla and Kangra.Vehicle traffic at Jalori pass was disrupted as an uprooted tree blocked the road.

Uprooted trees damaged several vehicles in Sundernagar area of Mandi district while dozens of cattle perished due to lightning in another village in the area, reports reaching here said.

A lineman of Himachal Pradesh state electricity board was electrocuted while repairing a fault in Brindavan area in Kangra district as power supply was suddenly restored; this was the only death reported during the sudden bout of inclement weather. The power infrastructure in Una district suffered significant damage, with around 886 distribution transformers (DTRs) temporarily disrupted.

Paprola and Chhota Bhangal areas of Baijnath subdivision also suffered heavy damage as strong winds swept the region, uprooting trees, blocking roads and disrupting power. The electricity supply has been restored and restoration works are underway in full swing, officials said.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in most parts of the state. Bijahi (Mandi) recorded 50 mm, followed by Guler (41.2 mm), Pandoh (41 mm), Kangra (32.4 mm), Sarahan (30 mm), Jogindernagar (29 mm), Ghamroor (27.4 mm), Bhuntar (25.6 mm), Palampur (25.4 mm), Bhareri (24.8 mm), Mandi (22.4 mm) and Dehra Gopipur (18.3 mm).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, said that wet spell is likely over Himachal Pradesh until May 15, with hailstorm activity also expected in some parts of the hill state.

The weather office said that light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely over many parts of high hills & adjoining mid hills of the state on May 12 and 13, and at a few places on May 14 and 15. Rainfall is likely over plains of the state during this period.