Time will tell, says Sidhu on returning to active politics

“Time will tell,” was cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s response on Wednesday when asked about his plans to return to active politics. Former Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu along with her daughter Rabia Sidhu addresses a press conference at his residence in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

The former Punjab Congress chief has not been participating in the party’s events and activities for the past many months. He also stayed away from the campaign during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference during the launch of his YouTube channel ‘Navjot Sidhu Official’, the former MP said it will be completely apolitical.

“I will use this platform to share my experiences about my two-decade-long international cricket career, personal life, lifestyle issues, health, and motivational matters,” said Sidhu who termed his old channel ‘Jittega Punjab’ a political one.

The former MP also launched new pages on Instagram and other social media platforms.

He also said there are many politicians who took politics as business.

“I did politics for people’s welfare. You can ask my children, not a single penny came from politics,” said Sidhu, who was accompanied by his daughter Rabia Sidhu.

After his release from the Patiala jail in 2023 following the completion of his one-year imprisonment in a 1988 road rage death case, Sidhu stayed away from active politics. He made a comeback to cricket commentary in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Asked whether he was part of any political party and would he remain in the Congress, Sidhu asked if there is any need to give proof.