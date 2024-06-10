To avoid paying, man rams car into toll staffer in Ludhiana

A man allegedly rammed his car into an employee at the toll tax barrier at Chowkimann on Sunday in a bid to escape without paying the user fee, officials said. A video grab of the accused’s cat at the Chowkimann toll barrier in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

They added that the victims suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The Dakha police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified driver of the car.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Ankit Kumar of Gurey village, who works at the toll barrier in Chowkimann.

The complainant said that a Ford Figo car coming from Ludhiana side came in lane number 3 and its FastTag was not operational. As the car’s tag was not working, the staffer at the toll barrier asked the man to park the vehicle on the roadside as other commuters were waiting for their turn.

Ankit Kumar said the car’s driver tried to escape without paying and when he tried to stop the latter, he sped up the car and allegedly hit the victim.

Accused drove with toll employee on car’s bonnet

The accused drove a few metres with the toll barrier employee on the car’s bonnet. As the victim fell on the road, he suffered severe injuries and his co-workers rushed him to a local hospital, where his condition has been stated to be stable.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified driver of the car. The victim jotted car’s registration number.

The ASI said that police have asked the Regional Transport Office for the address of the vehicle’s owner.

The incident was captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the toll barrier.