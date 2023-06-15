Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored, stranded vehicles being cleared

Amidst intermittent shooting stones on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, the stranded vehicles were being cleared by the traffic police authorities on Thursday, said officials. Amidst intermittent shooting stones on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, the stranded vehicles were being cleared by the traffic police authorities on Thursday, said officials. (ANI File Photo)

Traffic was disrupted on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway following a landslide near Ramban town. “The NH-44 was blocked due to a landslide at Cafeteria Morh in Ramban around 1 am on Thursday and it was cleared around 11 am on Thursday. Thereafter, stranded vehicles are being cleared,” said officials.

“People using highway are advised to avoid journey on NH-44 till the restoration work is completed,” they added.

The landslide had also hit an under-construction tunnel tube of four lane project at Cafeteria Morh.

However, there was no loss of life in the incident.

The tunnel is being constructed to bypass the problematic stretch and is expected to be completed by next year.