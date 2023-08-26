Farmer killed in Longowal clash cremated

The 70-year-old farmer, who died after being run over by a tractor trailer, during the farmers-police clash at Longowal, was cremated at his native village, Mander Kalan, on Friday. 70-year-old farmer, who died after being run over by a tractor trailer, during the farmers-police clash at Longowal, was cremated at his native village, Mander Kalan, on Friday. (HT File)

Farmers leaders and political leaders, including Congress’ Vijay Inder Singla, Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira and BJP leader Daaman Bajwa, were among those in attendance.

The deceased farmer, Pritam Singh, along with hundreds of others, was protesting at Longowal on August 21, seeking the release of their detained leaders ahead of the Chandigarh gherao plans, when the clash erupted. In the melee that followed, Pritam Singh got stuck under the wheels of the tractor trailer and died.

Jaswinder Singh Longowal, president of BKU (Ekta-Azad), said, “Pritam Singh’ death is a great loss to us, his family member and farming community.”

