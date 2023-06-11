Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Travel agent booked for duping local of 25 lakh in Ludhiana

Travel agent booked for duping local of 25 lakh in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 11, 2023 12:22 AM IST

The travel agent duped the complainant from Ludhiana of ₹25 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad

The Daresi police booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a local of 25 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad.

The accused has been identified as Gianchand Sharma of Shivpuri in Subhash Nagar. The FIR was lodged on the statement of Joginderpal Singh of Sardar Nagar.

In his complaint, Singh said that he had come in contact with the accused through a common friend. The accused promised him that he will send his son abroad and had taken 25 lakh in different installments from him.

He alleged that the accused neither sent his son abroad nor returned the money.

ASI Harpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the complainant had filed a complaint on July 12, 2022. The FIR has been lodged following an investigation. The accused has been booked under section 420 of the IPC and section 13 (1) of Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

