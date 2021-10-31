Tricity Buzz: No Diwali for us, say sacked NHM staff in Chandigarh

National Health Mission (NHM) employees had organised a farewell for Dr Amandeep Kang when she was retiring as director, health services, Chandigarh, in September because she had assured them of a salary hike. But soon after Dr Suman Singh took charge as director, the NHM employees were told to either opt for revised working conditions for a hike or work at the same salary with the same working conditions. When they protested, the UT health department terminated the services of 178 employees. “The health department took just two hours to terminate our services. We were not even allowed to enter the hospital. Before retiring, Dr Kang should have clarified the conditions or should have ensured our salary hike in reality instead of just on paper. Our festivals have been ruined despite our services,” said a former NHM employee, requesting anonymity.

Chandigarh BJP councillors pin down senior MC official

It was a scene straight out of a Bollywood court drama. The “cross-examining” of a senior Chandigarh Municipal Corporation official by angry BJP councillors left everybody stunned at the general house meeting last week. Like an accused facing a team of prosecution lawyers in a “katgarha (witness box)”, the MC official was standing in the well of the House, while the councillors questioned him over the delay in floating tenders for sanitation work in the southern sectors. With no support coming either from his colleagues or Congress councillors, the official cut a sorry figure. He had recently suffered a heart attack and was reduced to tears. During lunch, he was seen being consoled by a few councillors and the MC commissioner.

When thieves didn’t even spare soft toys!

Thieves struck at the Government Primary School at Naraingarh Jungian in Mohali district on October 28 and took away two LCDs, a sound system with pen drive, a gas stove, drawing material and even soft toys for students. The staff was shocked to see the lock of the door broken when they arrived the next morning. A police complaint has been lodged but there’s no trace of the desperate thieves.

Hoax bomb call puts Chandigarh cops to test

Chandigarh Police have been conducting mock drills to stay alert but their quick response was put to the test with a bomb call last week. Though the call turned out to be a hoax, it revealed their reaction. During the mock drill, all senior officials are prompt to reach the spot, but when the call of a bomb at a bank in Sector 40 was received, it only brought the station house officer and his team to the spot. The delayed response was attributed to a mock drill at a mall in Industrial Area!

When director, schools, relieved her school days

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, had put up an eco-friendly exhibition on Friday for which director, school education, Palika Arora was the chief guest. Teachers said Arora had studied at the Sacred Heart School in Amritsar and recounted her own days as she praised children for their efforts. Students had reused newspapers to create 3D models on themes such as environment, war and peace and Chandigarh, the City Beautiful.

Two nominated senators lose PUTA elections

The two candidates nominated to the Panjab University (PU) senate by vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor, lost during the recently held elections to the PU teachers’ body. Both the candidates where contesting from Manu Sharma’s team that is pitched against the group led by Mritunjay Kumar. Mritunjay Kumar and his team managed to win all key posts in the Panjab University Teachers’ Association election, making it their fifth victory in a row.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Rajanbir Singh, Mandeep Narula and Dar Ovais