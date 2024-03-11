Trust deficit between farm unions once again comes to fore during Rail Roko stir

Bathinda Sharp differences among the farmer union leaders cropped up once again even as they worked together to make ‘rail roko’ a success across the state on Sunday. Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher (C) with other leaders at Devidaspura in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Leaders of five constituents of SKM and SKM (non-political) disrupted trains separately as a part of their agitation from 12 pm-4 pm, but the trust deficit among the farm bodies once again came to the fore as both groups blamed each other for lack of unity as was witnessed during the stir against now repealed three farm laws.

The stir had a wide-ranging impact with the schedule of trains affected in different parts of the state but in public addresses leaders from both the constituents, SKM and SKM (non-political), didn’t hold back in throwing punches at each other.

In their public addresses, leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several unions across the country, hit out at the ‘SKM (non-political), currently spearheading agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, indicating that there was no scope for joining hands with them to fight for farmers’ demands.

Leaders of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) said five unions who have come out in support of rail roko are getting no response from SKM (non-political) leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha chief Sarwan Singh Pandher.

BKU Ugrahan faction general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said four other unions namely the Dhaner faction of BKU (Dakaunda), Krantikari Kisan Union, BKU (Malwa- Heerke) and BKU (Doaba-Sangha) jointly blocked railway lines in 10 districts for four hours but are in no way joining the stir at the Haryana borders till their leaders come on a common platform.

Dallewal, while addressing a gathering of protesters at Multania bridge in Bathinda city didn’t hold back and blamed the leaders of other farmer unions (SKM) for not taking up the demand of a legal guaranteed purchase of all crops at MSP (minimum support price).

“During the agitation of 2020-21, the unions fought against three farm laws but the issue of assured purchase of crops on MSP was surprisingly put on the backburner. The SKM (non-political) was forced to re-launch the agitation last month as the farmers were not getting MSP for their produce. The fight will continue as we have overwhelming support from different states,” Dallewal said.

SKM, a front led mainly by the left-leaning leaders said it’s working hard to bring all unions on a common platform but isn’t getting any response from Dallewal and Pandher.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), while addressing a protest at Sangrur Railway Station, said that they have not joined the Rail Roko because of Pandher and Dallewal.

“We are protesting for farmers of Punjab. It is to them that we are answerable. Even if Dallewal and Pandher don’t want to talk to us, we will continue to protest even if we haven’t given any call,” Ugrahan said.

State vice president of BKU Ugrahan, Jhanda Singh Jethuke said it seems the Dallewal is adamant against unity.

“Dallewal’s letter to our initiative to bury the differences was received yesterday. Content of the letter hinted at his refusal to join hands while Pandher also seems non-committal on coordination plan for protests,” Jethuke said it at a protest rally on the railway lines in Bathinda.

He said the SKM (non-political) and KMM did not respond to the key suggestion oftargeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to press theCentre government to meet various demands including MSP for all crops based on the Swaminathan formula of C2+50 (input cost of capital+50%), legal guarantee of procurement, debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff and no smart metres.

“It is surprising that SKM (non-political) and KMM are no longer raising demand to book Haryana chief minister, home minister and state DGP for the death of Shub Karan Singh in police action at Khanauri border. At the bhog ceremony of Shubh Karan on March 3, Dallewal and KMM did not allow senior SKM leaders to address the gathering and it gave a hint to their stance on unity,” Jethuke added.

He added that the SKM has not contacted Dallewal and Pandher to join the protest in Delhi on March 14.

“After February 13, both leaders again gave a call of ‘Delhi Chalo’ for March 6 while ignoring SKM’s already announced protest in the national capital on Thursday. SKM is still trying to take them all along but various developments show their lack of interest. Hence they have not been approached to join the forthcoming one-day agitation,” Jethuke added.