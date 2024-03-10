Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farm unions call for 'rail roko' in Punjab, Haryana today

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers of Various farm organizations sitting on the railway track at Rajpura Junction during the rail Roko Andolan call of various farm organizations on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The farm organisations Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced a 'rail roko' protest on Sunday to press the Centre for their demands. Where are farmers taking rail roko protest? According to Sarwan Singh Pandher, a leader from Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the protesting farmers will stage sit-ins on railway tracks across Punjab, including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Gurdaspur districts. ...Read More

The train services in Haryana are also likely to be impacted.

Who is participating in the rail roko protest?

The 'rail roko' agitation will witness participation from the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner), and the Krantikari Kisan Union, affiliated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

While not part of the "Delhi Chalo" call, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has expressed solidarity with farmers camped at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

Farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are leading the "Delhi Chalo" march to push the government to meet farmers' demands, particularly a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops.

The protesting farmers have established camps at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points on the Punjab-Haryana border after facing hindrances from security forces during their march to Delhi, which commenced on February 13.

Why are farmers protesting and what are their demands?

Farmers are sitting on a widespread protest demanding the Center to acknowledge their list of demands.

• Key demands include legislation ensuring a legal status to MSP for their crops.

• Additionally, they demand implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations for MSP, pensions for farmers and agricultural workers, and the waiver of farm debts.

• Furthermore, farmers are asking the Center to deliver "justice" for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.