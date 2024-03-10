Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farm unions call for 'rail roko' in Punjab, Haryana today
The farm organisations Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced a 'rail roko' protest on Sunday to press the Centre for their demands. Where are farmers taking rail roko protest? According to Sarwan Singh Pandher, a leader from Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the protesting farmers will stage sit-ins on railway tracks across Punjab, including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Gurdaspur districts. ...Read More
The train services in Haryana are also likely to be impacted.
Who is participating in the rail roko protest?
The 'rail roko' agitation will witness participation from the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner), and the Krantikari Kisan Union, affiliated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.
While not part of the "Delhi Chalo" call, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has expressed solidarity with farmers camped at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.
Farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ march
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are leading the "Delhi Chalo" march to push the government to meet farmers' demands, particularly a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops.
The protesting farmers have established camps at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points on the Punjab-Haryana border after facing hindrances from security forces during their march to Delhi, which commenced on February 13.
Why are farmers protesting and what are their demands?
Farmers are sitting on a widespread protest demanding the Center to acknowledge their list of demands.
• Key demands include legislation ensuring a legal status to MSP for their crops.
• Additionally, they demand implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations for MSP, pensions for farmers and agricultural workers, and the waiver of farm debts.
• Furthermore, farmers are asking the Center to deliver "justice" for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: We urge to avoid train travel between 12 noon-4 pm today, says farm leader
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "...As part of the agitation that started at the Punjab-Haryana border on 13th February, we have called for 'Rail Roko' across the country today. We urge all farmers, labourers and common people of the country to support us in the 'Rail Roko' today in large numbers. We also urge those, who want to undertake train travel between 12 noon-4 pm today, to not do the same for four hours today. People might face a little inconvenience today. This is partial 'Rail Roko'..."
ANI
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farm leaders reject Centre's proposal on pulses, maize, cotton MSP
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposition to have government agencies procure pulses, maize, and cotton at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for a five-year period, saying that the proposal was not in the farmers' best interest.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Centre shouldn't run away from responsibility, says Dallewal
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: On Saturday, Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal appealed to the Centre not to shirk its responsibility of providing a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops. This comes as farmers gear up to participate in the scheduled 'rail roko' protest on March 10 to emphasise their demands.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farm organisations to sit on tracks for 4 hours
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that protesting farmers plan to stage sit-ins on railway tracks in multiple locations across Punjab, including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Gurdaspur districts.
The rail roko protest will be observed for four hours, from 12 pm to 4 pm tomorrow.