Trust the divine plans

“God writes with his left hand and in mirror writing,” read a line in Polish Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk’s Man Booker Prize-winning book, ‘Flights’. I read the line at least four to five times to grab the essence of this simple yet deeply poignant statement. It might be more constructive to seek meaning in suffering than expecting exemption from it. (Shutterstock)

The author emphatically conveys the idea that human beings cannot comprehend their fate until it is manifested in a way that they can understand like being written “in black and white.” Essentially, the human intellect is limited in its ability to understand what God has planned. Only when these plans become evident in some tangible form can humans perceive them. Due to their limited perspective, humans struggle to grasp the Divine plans, which are ultimately designed for their betterment.

A friend, when in distress, often complains, “Why do I have to suffer? What did I do wrong? Why does God make me undergo such misery?”

To console him, I build my argument around the following hypothesis: Why do you assume that you will not undergo any suffering? Why do you expect special privileges from God? I suggest that it may be unfair to assume immunity from suffering, as suffering is a universal human experience. Even divine incarnations, despite their omniscience and omnipotence, have endured suffering.

It might be more constructive to seek meaning in suffering rather than expecting exemption from it. Here are some measures one can adopt while in distress:

Acceptance: Acceptance is the primary challenge when confronting life’s difficulties. Those who embrace the reality that challenges are an inherent part of the human experience will find themselves better equipped to tackle adversities with grace.

Mindfulness and empathy: While mindfulness will teach you to be present and aware of your feelings, thoughts and surroundings, empathy will enable you to understand and share the feelings of others, fostering connection and compassion. Both practices can lead to an enhancement of your ability to navigate challenges with grace and understanding.

Prayer offers solace: While a prayer may not directly solve the challenges you face, it undeniably provides strength and comfort. It helps individuals find clarity, acceptance, and the strength to endure hardships. While it may not alter external circumstances, prayer can profoundly transform one’s perspective and emotional well-being, fostering resilience and fortitude. You don’t have to pray in a religious manner; instead, you can engage in any form of contemplative practice that resonates with you.

Meditation fosters inner calm: Meditation is a form of prayer. It encourages individuals to delve deeply into their thoughts and emotions, fostering a sense of inner calm and clarity. Through meditation, one can explore their innermost thoughts and feelings, leading to profound introspection.

Seeking support is healthy: Seeking support from friends, family, or a therapist can provide valuable emotional support and offer fresh perspectives on your challenges. Sharing your feelings and thoughts with others can lighten your burden and help you traverse difficult times with greater clarity.

Finding meaning: Finding meaning in your challenges can offer a sense of purpose and growth. Reflecting on the lessons or insights gained from difficult experiences can help you deepen your understanding of self and inspire positive changes in your life. sonrok15@gmail.com

The writer is associate professor, English, at SD College, Ambala Cantt.