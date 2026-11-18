The police on Tuesday arrested two more accused allegedly involved in Monday’s attack on a property dealer in Patiala following an encounter near Khedi Gujran village. With Tuesday’s arrests, police have apprehended all three accused allegedly involved in the firing. (HT)

Both accused, identified as Sunny and Ashwani, sustained bullet injuries to their legs during an exchange of fire with the police and were subsequently taken into custody.

The arrests come a day after three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at property dealer and AAP leader Sukhwinderpal Singh Gaggu near Safabadi Gate in Patiala on Monday evening. The attack was allegedly carried out over a ₹50-lakh extortion demand.

Gaggu was leaving his office in his SUV when the assailants targeted his vehicle. His associate, Kulbir Raja, sustained a bullet injury, while one of the attackers, identified as Yogesh, was also injured and arrested shortly after the incident.

According to police, a CIA staff team led by in-charge Simardeep Singh intercepted the accused near Khedi Gujran village and signalled them to stop. However, both of them allegedly refused to comply and opened fire at the police party, triggering retaliatory firing from the police. Both sustained bullet injuries.

Patiala SSP Harmandeep Singh stated that the arrest of the two suspects brought the total number of accused arrested in the case to three, as one had already been injured right after the exchange of fire.

He said preliminary investigation had revealed that the attack was carried out on the directions of Bobby Mahi, who is currently abroad, and his brother Ravi Mahi, who is lodged in Sangrur jail.

The SSP said the police would bring Ravi from Sangrur jail on a production warrant for questioning to ascertain his role in the attack.

Police also recovered two pistols, besides a motorcycle allegedly used by the accused. “Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the weapons and identify any other persons who may have assisted the accused,” said the SSP.

According to the initial investigation, Gaggu had allegedly been receiving extortion calls for nearly a year. The demand was initially for ₹25 lakh but was subsequently raised to ₹50 lakh. The police are probing the suspected involvement of the Mahi brothers’ network in the attack.

With Tuesday’s arrests, police have apprehended all three accused allegedly involved in the firing.