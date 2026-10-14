Two Amritsar men caught after encounter in Panchkula

Two men from Amritsar were injured in an exchange of fire with a Panchkula police crime branch team near Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3 late Monday night.

Two miscreants injured in police encounter in civil hospital on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Police recovered two pistols and four live cartridges from the duo, identified as Arshdeep Singh and Jugraj Singh, both believed to be in their early 20s.

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The duo was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6 for treatment after bullets struck their legs during the encounter, police said.

According to deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amrinder Singh, the police recovered a Zigana pistol, a .30-bore pistol and four live cartridges from the two men. Arshdeep has previously been booked in cases under the Arms Act, police said.

According to information, a crime branch team patrolling had got a tip-off about two armed men riding a black motorcycle near the stadium. According to the FIR, the informer claimed that the suspects were associated with the Lawrence and Aarzoo Bishnoi gang and could carry out a targeted attack in Panchkula, Chandigarh or Mohali. Police have not confirmed any links between the duo and the gang so far.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on the information, the team reached the area and blocked the road behind the stadium. Around 10.25 pm, the suspects approached on a motorcycle from the direction of Sector 21. On seeing the barricade, they allegedly tried to take a u-turn but lost control of the motorcycle and fell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on the information, the team reached the area and blocked the road behind the stadium. Around 10.25 pm, the suspects approached on a motorcycle from the direction of Sector 21. On seeing the barricade, they allegedly tried to take a u-turn but lost control of the motorcycle and fell. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the FIR, the two men then opened fire at the police team, allegedly aiming to kill the personnel. One bullet struck a government vehicle, another hit the bulletproof jacket of a probationary sub-inspector, while a third passed close to an assistant sub-inspector.

Police retaliated, and one bullet each struck the legs of the two suspects.

A senior police officer said the duo had allegedly been instructed to carry out a firing incident in the tricity but had no specific target. The officer added that their handlers had also been identified but declined to disclose their names.

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A case has been registered at the Sector 20 police station under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 111(2)(b), 111(3) and 111(4) (organised crime-related offences), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty) and 221 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 25(6) of the Arms Act.