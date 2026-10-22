Two dead, 17 injured in Udhampur bus accident

A five-year-old girl and a woman were killed, and 17 others injured, after a passenger bus veered off the road and rolled down a 50 feet deep gorge at Gulli Gala in the Latti area of Udhampur’s Ramnagar tehsil on Wednesday morning.

The wreckage of the bus that plunged into a gorge at Gulli Gala, in Udhampur on Wednesday. (ANI)

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Officials said the bus (JK02AL-3477) was heading from Panchound to Ramnagar when the driver lost control at Gulli Gala.

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The deceased were identified as Takshika (5), daughter of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Chatrari, and 24-year-old Sunita Devi, wife of Kuldeep Kumar of Panchound. The injured were rushed to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Ramnagar for treatment.

“The road is bad and repairs are being done, but the bus driver, Munshi Ram, was overspeeding the vehicle. He apparently failed to negotiate a sharp bend, and as a result, the bus plunged into the deep gorge,” said a police officer.

He informed that the bus driver, who suffered minor injuries, has been arrested and a case under Section 105 (3) of BNS has been registered. Police said that the injured were being treated at Government Medical College, Udhampur, and are reported to be stable.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier during the day, Union minister and local Member of Parliament Dr Jitendra Singh contacted Udhampur deputy commissioner Ananth Dwivedi to review the situation and assured all necessary administrative and medical assistance to the victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier during the day, Union minister and local Member of Parliament Dr Jitendra Singh contacted Udhampur deputy commissioner Ananth Dwivedi to review the situation and assured all necessary administrative and medical assistance to the victims. {{/usCountry}}

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Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah voiced grief over the incident, and assured all necessary assistance to the victims and their families.

In a post on X, the office of LG wrote, “Distressed to learn about the loss of lives due to a tragic bus accident in Ramnagar, Udhampur. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

“I have directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected families and ensure the best possible treatment to those who have been injured in the accident,” the post reads.

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Abdullah also extended condolences to the bereaved families and directed the authorities to ensure the best possible medical care and assistance to the injured. The CM’s Office is in constant touch with the authorities concerned and is closely monitoring the situation, officials said.

Senior BJP leader and MLA Sunil Bhardwaj visited the Ramnagar hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured passengers.

He voiced concern over the condition of the road where the accident occurred and emphasised the need for its upgradation to ensure safer travel for commuters. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening healthcare facilities in the constituency to ensure timely medical assistance and better treatment for people, particularly during emergencies.