Two end life in Chandigarh

Two persons allegedly died by suicide in different parts of the city on Tuesday.

In the first case, a 22-year-old woman hanged herself with her sari. Her husband discovered the body when he returned home from work. She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, where she was declared brought dead.

In the second case, a 28-year-old working as a data entry operator at the Haryana AG office was found dead in his house in Sector 41, Chandigarh, on Tuesday evening. Police said he took the extreme step when his wife and children had gone downstairs. When his wife returned after about 30 minutes, she found his body hanging from the ceiling fan. Police said that he had recently been shifted to Chandigarh on deputation.

No suicide notes were recovered and inquest proceedings have been initiated in both cases. The post-mortem of the bodies will be conducted on Wednesday.