Srinagar: Two prisoners who escaped custody arrested

The two prisoners who had escaped from Baramulla police station were arrested from the old town after police got specific input about the duo. Soon after the escape of Maroof Solah and Showkat Bala, both residents of Baramulla, the security forces launched a manhunt in the town. Even CCTV footage was used to track the duo, who police said were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. “Both the accused were arrested this evening from old town Baramulla,” a police spokesman said. The duo was earlier arrested in May last year along with two other persons. The two prisoners who had escaped from Baramulla police station were arrested from the old town after police got specific input about the duo. (Representational image)

Terrorist associate held from Bandipora

Srinagar : Police on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate from Bandipora along with explosives and ammunition. The arrested terrorist associate has been identified as Javid Ahmad Bhat of Alosa village of Lashkar-e-Toiba. “Police along with security forces have arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Bandipora and recovered explosive and ammunition from his possession,” the spokesman said. “During checking, one terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was apprehended. He has been identified as Jamshed Ahmad Bhat of Bandipora.” The spokesman said that incriminating materials, ammunition and explosive including one Chinese grenade and 12 live AK-47 rounds was recovered from his possession.

Spl train between New Delhi, Katra for holiday rush

JAMMU The Railways have decided to run a special train between New Delhi and Katra town to clear the extra rush of passengers due to long weekend, said officials. The special train will be running as ‘04071/04072 NDLS-SVDK-NDLS Gati Shakti Special Express’ train, which will depart New Delhi railway station at 23:15 hours on Friday and will return from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station at 06:40 hours on Sunday. Divisional traffic manager and Jammu railway station director Uchit Singhal said, “This special train will consist of 22 coaches and will have stoppages at Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur”.

Arms recovered in Handwara

Srinagar: Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered huge cache of ammunition in Handwara. Police in a statement said along with Army based on reliable input, launched a joint search operation in Haphruda forest of North Kupwara. “During search, huge cache of ammunition including 720 rounds of 7.62 mm (most likely of Chinese origin), 05 rounds of RPGs, 09 booster tubes of RPG and 10 x UBGL grenades (most likely of Russian origin) was recovered.The ammunition was concealed at two locations in the forest area with adequate packaging. Few of the ammunition has been found in sealed packages,” the statement said.

Gool land subsidence: Affected road stretch restored

JAMMU: After more than one and a half month, the affected road stretch of around 500 meters was restored on Thursday that paved way for vehicular traffic between Ramban district headquarter and Gool Tehsil. The GREF authorities made the road stretch at Duksar motorable for only LMVs to begin with. On February 19 this road stretch at Duksar in Sangaldan area which is 42 Km from Ramban district headquarter, had sunk due to a massive landslide which had caused damage to 16 houses.

LG meets ATM guard’s kin, assures help

JAMMU Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha met the family members of martyr civilian Sanjay Sharma at Raj Bhawan here on Thursday. An ailing Sanjay Sharma, a Pandit working as an ATM guard, was killed by terrorists in Pulwama on February 26 while he was on his way to see a doctor. Sinha expressed sympathies with the family members and assured every possible assistance and support to the family by the administration. Widow of the deceased, Sunita Sharma, said, “The LG has assured me a job and government quarter besides other assistance. My husband was the lone bread earner for the entire family.” Sunita Sharma along with her children and other members had fled Achan village and reached Jammu last month.

Conman Kiran Patel handed over to Gujarat Police

Srinagar : The J&K administration on Thursday handed over the custody of conman Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police following the directions of a J&K court. The CJM, Srinagar, Raja Mohammad Taskeen passed an order about handing over custody of Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police. On Monday a Srinagar court had asked police to investigate whether Kiran Patel, who is already is police custody after posing as senior officer of the PMO, has duped a local resident of ₹18 lakh after describing himself as MD of a business company.