Two gang associates held after encounter in Amritsar
Two members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested after an exchange of fire with a Punjab Police team near Wadala Jihal drain falling under the Baba Bakala sub-division, on Wednesday. The arrested men have been identified as Gurbhej alias Baba and Samsher Singh alias Karan of Tarn Taran. A spokesperson of Amritsar-rural district’s police said the accused had jumped a check-post in Jandiala after they were indicated to stop on the basis of a suspicion. They were chased for around 11 kilometres before being nabbed near the Wadala Jihal drain.
The spokesperson said heavy fire was exchanged before the arrest of the accused. However, no one received any bullet injury. The accused were on a Mahindra Bolero SUV. Police have also recovered two kg heroin and a .30 bore pistol from the accused. Police said accused Gurbhej has been facing charges in three murder cases.
Aviation museum to be set up in Patiala
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has approved setting up of an aviation museum at the civil aerodrome in Patiala. Mann gave his nod to the proposal given by the Punjab state civil aviation council. Mann directed the public works department to execute the entire project in a smooth and result-oriented manner to ensure that it is completed within time.
Costly procurement of de-addiction tablets under Punjab govt’s lens
Almost double increase in rate contract of a private firm done in the previous Congress government to purchase de-addiction drug Buprenorphine has come under scanner, with the department issuing notice to the firm for supplying the same drug on almost half of the rate to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
Punjab: AAP MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra’s wife accuses him of assault, files police complaint
An MLA in Punjab on Wednesday landed in a controversy after an MLA from Sanour assembly constituency in Patiala district's wife, Harmit Singh Pathanmajra accused him of assaulting Gurpreet Kaur's and threatening to kill. Gurpreet Kaur, in her complaint lodged at Zirakpur police station, claimed that she got married to an MLA from Sanour assembly constituency in Patiala district, Harmit Singh Pathanmajra, in August last year. In her complaint, Kaur also alleged that Pathanmajra had cheated her by marrying her without divorcing his first wife.
Lumpy skin disease: Six more cows dead in Mohali, Panchkula
As many as six more cows died due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Mohali and Panchkula on Wednesday. Mohali reported five deaths that pushed the district's toll to 22. Also 250 more cases were detected on Wednesday, taking the total count to 2,200. In Panchkula, one more cow died and 203 new cases were reported. Among the infected animals, three are buffaloes and rest cows.
Minor held for raping 3-year-old near Gurugram; survivor critical
Nuh/Punjhana: A 13-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and raping a three-year-old girl in Bicchor village, Nuh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 8am on Tuesday and the matter was reported to the police at 12.30pm. The survivor is critical and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials added. According to Shamsher Singh, deputy superintendent of police (Punhana), the girl followed her mother out of their house on Tuesday.
