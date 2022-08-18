Two gang associates held after encounter in Amritsar

Two members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested after an exchange of fire with a Punjab Police team near Wadala Jihal drain falling under the Baba Bakala sub-division, on Wednesday. The arrested men have been identified as Gurbhej alias Baba and Samsher Singh alias Karan of Tarn Taran. A spokesperson of Amritsar-rural district’s police said the accused had jumped a check-post in Jandiala after they were indicated to stop on the basis of a suspicion. They were chased for around 11 kilometres before being nabbed near the Wadala Jihal drain.

The spokesperson said heavy fire was exchanged before the arrest of the accused. However, no one received any bullet injury. The accused were on a Mahindra Bolero SUV. Police have also recovered two kg heroin and a .30 bore pistol from the accused. Police said accused Gurbhej has been facing charges in three murder cases.