Two held in Manimajra clinic burglary; over 5 lakh recovered

Police arrested two people in connection with the burglary of a dental clinic in Manimajra, where cash and documents were stolen earlier this month. Police said they recovered ₹5.4 lakh in cash, along with an Aadhaar card and other documents, from the accused.

According to the police, they recovered ₹1.1 lakh and other documents from the accused. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The case was registered under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Manimajra police station on August 17, following a complaint by Manpreet Singh Walia, a resident of MDC, Sector 4, Panchkula.

According to police, Walia found the rear window of his Life Care Dental Clinic at SCO 836, NAC, Manimajra, tampered with around 11.30 am on August 17. The locks of a drawer had also been broken. On checking, he found ₹12.7 lakh in cash, two gold coins weighing one and two grams, an Aadhaar card, an Axis Bank cheque book and other documents missing.

Police said they scrutinised CCTV footage from the area and conducted raids at suspected hideouts during the investigation.

The first accused, Nitesh Sahni, 21, a resident of Jagatpura, Mohali, was arrested from the Gobindpura Road area near Uppal Marble, close to DC Montessori School, Manimajra. Police said they recovered 876 ₹500 notes, amounting to ₹4.3 lakh, along with the complainant’s Aadhaar card, visiting cards, and other documents, from him. He was produced before a court, which granted three days’ police remand.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The second accused, Simran, 24, a resident of Patti village in Tarn Taran district, was arrested near Children Park, Gobindpura, on Wednesday. Police said they recovered ₹1.1 lakh and other documents from her. She was to be produced before the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second accused, Simran, 24, a resident of Patti village in Tarn Taran district, was arrested near Children Park, Gobindpura, on Wednesday. Police said they recovered ₹1.1 lakh and other documents from her. She was to be produced before the court. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police said Sahni has a previous case registered against him at Sector 17 police station in Chandigarh in May this year. Further investigation is underway.