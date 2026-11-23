The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers, including a Delhi resident, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam, with over 2.7kg narcotics and attached property including house and shops worth ₹4.17 crore of a drug peddler in Anantnag under NDPS Act, officials said.

The attached property comprises a residential house, eight shops, five rooms, one fire-service shed, with an estimated market value of approximately ₹4.17 crore. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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They said that the two drug peddlers were arrested from Anantnag and Kulgam districts with a substantial quantity of contraband substances from their possession.

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“In Kulgam, during naka checking at Chattabal bypass, a police party intercepted a suspicious person identified as Sajad Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Goripora, Kulgam. During the search, 2.7kg of cannabis-like substances were recovered from his possession,” said a police spokesperson.

In Anantnag, police arrested Mohd Irfan, a resident of Bawani, Delhi, presently residing at Wanpora Shamaspora, near Bangdar Bridge. “During the search, approximately 1.08gm of brown sugar was recovered from his possession,” the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations, and further investigation have been initiated to ascertain the source and possible links of the recovered contraband.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, police in Anantnag attached immovable property worth approximately ₹4.17 crore belonging to an alleged notorious drug peddler Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Seer Hamdan, Mattan, Anantnag. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, police in Anantnag attached immovable property worth approximately ₹4.17 crore belonging to an alleged notorious drug peddler Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Seer Hamdan, Mattan, Anantnag. {{/usCountry}}

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The attached property comprises a residential house, eight shops, five rooms, one fire-service shed, with an estimated market value of approximately ₹4.17 crore.

“The attachment has been carried out by Mattan police station in connection with the accused’s alleged involvement in multiple NDPS cases, including FIR Nos. 20/2013, 15/2019 and 50/2026,” the spokesperson said.