Two Jalandhar youths held with 5kg heroin, 1.5 lakh drug money

The Jalandhar commissionerate police arrested two youths after recovering 5 kg heroin and ₹1.5 lakh of suspected drug money from their possession.

The Jalandhar commissionerate police arrested two youths after recovering 5 kg heroin and ₹1.5 lakh of suspected drug money from their possession. (HT Photo)

Commissioner of police Satinder Singh said the accused, identified as Dilpreet Singh, alias Krish, 20, and Kamaldeep Singh, 20, were residents of Goraya, Jalandhar district.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Acting on a tip-off, the Jalandhar CIA team intercepted the two youths near Patwari Dhaba on Cantt road on Friday evening. During a thorough search, police recovered 5kg of heroin and ₹1.5 lakh in cash from them,” the police official said, adding that the duo was waiting for someone to deliver the consignment.

One of their accomplices, who had parked his car at a distance to avoid detection, managed to flee after noticing the police action.

“Two more accomplices have been identified and nominated in the case. Raids are underway at possible hideouts of the wanted accused,” the commissioner said.

The arrested duo was produced before a court and police remand was obtained.

“Efforts are being made to establish their forward and backward linkages. Further arrests of other individuals involved in this drug trafficking network will be made to dismantle the supply chain,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Jalandhar Cantonment police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Jalandhar Cantonment police station. {{/usCountry}}

Read More