Two Jind police officials have been sent to the police lines pending an inquiry after the sarpanch of Radhana village alleged that they demanded ₹800 from him to buy liquor and later abandoned him on a deserted stretch after he refused to pay.

Both personnel underwent a medical examination at the Jind Civil Hospital the same night. (HT Photo for representation)

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Jind superintendent of police (SP) Kuldeep Singh ordered immediate action, suspending exemptee head constable Jai Shankar Sharma and SPO Pradeep from active field duty pending a departmental inquiry. Both personnel underwent a medical examination at the Jind Civil Hospital the same night.

According to the complainant sarpanch Ramkumar, an unidentified man entered the village at night, following which he called the Dial 112 emergency service. The police team took the man to University Chowki, where the chowki in-charge directed them to drop him at an old-age home in Ikas. Ramkumar accompanied the policemen.

He alleged that while returning, the police vehicle took the route through Anaj Mandi towards Kinana instead of heading directly back. The personnel allegedly asked him whether he consumed liquor. After he replied in the negative, they took him near a liquor shop and allegedly demanded ₹800 to purchase alcohol.

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{{^usCountry}} Ramkumar alleged that the policemen already had liquor and food items in the vehicle. When he refused to give them money, the personnel allegedly dropped him at a deserted spot around 8.30pm and made a derogatory remark about him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramkumar alleged that the policemen already had liquor and food items in the vehicle. When he refused to give them money, the personnel allegedly dropped him at a deserted spot around 8.30pm and made a derogatory remark about him. {{/usCountry}}

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He then called his son, following which villagers reached the spot and informed senior police officers. The Jind SP confirmed that further action would be taken on the basis of the findings of the inquiry and in accordance with rules.