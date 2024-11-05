Two kids die in suspected LPG explosion in Haryana’s Kaithal

Two kids were killed, while as many family members were injured in a suspected LPG cylinder explosion at a house in Cheeka village of Kaithal during the wee hours of Monday, said police. The damaged house after a cylinder blast in Haryana’s Kaithal on Monday. (PTI)

The deceased have been identified as Komal,16, and Surbhi, 3, who were initially taken to a government hospital in Guhla along with other injured.

However, all were referred to the government hospital in Patiala, but the girls succumbed to their injuries on the way. Injured are undergoing treatment in Patiala, officials said.

The neighbours claim that the explosion took place between 3 am to 4 am when the family was asleep and caused significant damage to the house and neighbouring buildings. Cracks developed in many structures within the vicinity.

Following the explosion, the neighbours alerted the emergency services and rushed to the house to rescue those trapped, while nearby houses were also evacuated for the safety of the inhabitants.

Guhla Congress MLA Devender Hans also reached the site and asked the concerned officials to assess the impacted building to avoid further damage.

Police said that it appeared to be a cylinder blast and the exact cause of the explosion was being probed.

Father-daughter duo die in hit-and-run

Meanwhile, in another part of the district, a father-daughter duo died after their electric bike was allegedly hit by a speeding car head-on near Pai village of Pundri area Sunday night, said police on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Balinder, 27, and Himanshi, 2, succumbed during treatment. Four of the car occupants also received injuries in the accident.

The man’s cousin Ramphal told the police that Balinder was riding his two-wheeler with his daughter when the speeding car hit him and they fell at a distance.

A case was registered against the unidentified car driver, police said.