Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two kids die in suspected LPG explosion in Haryana’s Kaithal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 05, 2024 06:36 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Komal,16, and Surbhi, 3, who were initially taken to a government hospital in Guhla along with other injured

Two kids were killed, while as many family members were injured in a suspected LPG cylinder explosion at a house in Cheeka village of Kaithal during the wee hours of Monday, said police.

The damaged house after a cylinder blast in Haryana’s Kaithal on Monday. (PTI)
The damaged house after a cylinder blast in Haryana’s Kaithal on Monday. (PTI)

The deceased have been identified as Komal,16, and Surbhi, 3, who were initially taken to a government hospital in Guhla along with other injured.

However, all were referred to the government hospital in Patiala, but the girls succumbed to their injuries on the way. Injured are undergoing treatment in Patiala, officials said.

The neighbours claim that the explosion took place between 3 am to 4 am when the family was asleep and caused significant damage to the house and neighbouring buildings. Cracks developed in many structures within the vicinity.

Following the explosion, the neighbours alerted the emergency services and rushed to the house to rescue those trapped, while nearby houses were also evacuated for the safety of the inhabitants.

Guhla Congress MLA Devender Hans also reached the site and asked the concerned officials to assess the impacted building to avoid further damage.

Police said that it appeared to be a cylinder blast and the exact cause of the explosion was being probed.

Father-daughter duo die in hit-and-run

Meanwhile, in another part of the district, a father-daughter duo died after their electric bike was allegedly hit by a speeding car head-on near Pai village of Pundri area Sunday night, said police on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Balinder, 27, and Himanshi, 2, succumbed during treatment. Four of the car occupants also received injuries in the accident.

The man’s cousin Ramphal told the police that Balinder was riding his two-wheeler with his daughter when the speeding car hit him and they fell at a distance.

A case was registered against the unidentified car driver, police said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //