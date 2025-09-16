Two killed as motorcycles collide head-on in Mansa

Two persons were killed after their motorcycles collided head-on at Khiala Kalan village in Mansa on Monday. Thuthianwali chowki in-charge Deep Singh said the crash was so intense that both victims died on the spot. He said the bodies were taken to the Mansa civil hospital for autopsy. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, 26, and Bikar Singh, 75, the former sarpanch of Khiala Kalan.

As per information, Kuldeep was trying to overtake a bus when he rammed into a motorcycle, coming from the opposite side. Bikar, who was riding pillion on the second bike, fell to the ground and died on the spot while Bant Singh was driving managed to escape unhurt.

He said that the statements of the deceased’s families are being recorded for further legal procedure.