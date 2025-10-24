Two killed in clash over property dispute in Rohtak

Two residents of Rohtak were killed in a clash over a property dispute on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sumit Kumar, 21, and his neighbour, Manish, 37, of the town’s Fatehpur Colony.

The families of the two were locked in a dispute over a plot after Sumit’s family shifted back to Rohtak from Jhajjar recently, the police said.

On Wednesday night, Sumit and his friends were sitting outside his house when Manish, a driver with the Rohtak municipal corporation, passed by following which the two had an argument.

Sumit, his brother Vishal and their friends attacked Manish with sharp-edged weapons. Manish opened fire at Sumit with his licensed revolver, killing him on the spot. An infuriated Vishal and the others stabbed Manish to death.

Rohtak superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said that two men died in the dispute and four persons were detained.

“Both sides exchanged heating arguments following an altercation on Wednesday night. Manish had fired two shots from his pistol in which Sumit died. Manish was killed by a rival group with sharp-edged weapons. Peace has been restored in the area,” he added.

Rohtak deputy superintendent of police Dalip Singh said that the statements of both families had been recorded. A forensic team collected evidence and the bodies were sent to the local Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for autopsy.