Two minor girls go missing from Sohana in 3 days

Police have registered two separate FIRs after two 14-year-old girls went missing from Sohana within three days. In both cases, the families alleged that the minors were lured away, prompting police to begin searches and investigate the circumstances of their disappearances. Families allege girls lured away, police register separate FIRs. (HT)

In the first case, a girl went missing after leaving the school where she worked as a cleaner.Her father reported that she departed from the school in the afternoon to head home, but she never arrived at their residence.

He searched for her before approaching the police. In his complaint, he alleged that an unidentified man had lured his daughter on the pretext of marriage.

Police Post Saneta registered a case under Sections 137 and 96 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the second case, another girl went missing while attending a Dussehra celebration in Sector 77. She had left home with neighbourhood companions to visit the festival venue in the evening.

According to her mother, she became separated from the group at the venue and did not return home that night. The family later learnt that two persons, identified as Raja and Neeru Paswan, had allegedly lured and abducted her.

Sohana police registered a case under Sections 137(2), 96 and 3(5) of the BNS.