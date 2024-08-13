Two of family die in Chamba

A woman and her nephew died after being hit by a falling stone in Himachal’s Chamba district on Monday. A sinking road in Mandi town on Monday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The deceased, 26-year-old Aparna, was taking her nephew, 9-year-old Akshay, to school when they were hit by the stone. They belonged to Othal village under Protha panchayat of Chamba Tehsil.

As many as 194 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of Monsoon this year and 328 have been reported injured. According to the data shared by the department of revenue, 37 people have lost their lives in Kangra, followed by 30 in Mandi, 21 in Solan and 18 in Shimla district. The monsoon this year advanced in Himachal on June 27.

Of all the lives lost during this monsoon, 110 lives were lost in various accidents, including drowning, cloudbursts, electrocution and falling from trees or rocks.

Meanwhile, around seven people have been rescued from Himachal’s Nahan after they got stranded midstream due to the increase in the water level of the Markanda River following heavy rain in the area.

The search for the missing people and retrieval operations are continuing in recent flashflood affected areas in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts. As per data from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 55 people went missing in Kullu’s Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi’s Padhar and Shimla’s Rampur subdivision, which were hit by a series of cloudbursts on the night of July 31. Around 28 bodies have been recovered so far.