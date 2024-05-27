 Two operatives of Bishnoi gang held, three pistols recovered - Hindustan Times
Two operatives of Bishnoi gang held, three pistols recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
May 28, 2024 05:14 AM IST

Patiala Police thwarted two target killings with the arrest of two operatives of the Lawrance Bishnoi Gang from Rajpura. Police have also recovered three pistols from the accused, officials said on Monday.

Apart from three pistols, the police have seized 15 live cartridges from the possession of the accused.
The arrested accused have been identified as Harjinder Singh alias Laadi and Subir Singh alias Subi, both residents of Zirakpur in Mohali district, police said.

Both the arrested accused have criminal histories, with accused Laadi having six criminal cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and arms-related offences registered against him, while accused Subi had two criminal cases under the NDPS Act registered against him, the cops added.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said that accused Laadi was also one of the shooters involved in the murder of bouncer Amit Sharma alias Meet, which took place in Panchkula in 2017 and was out on bail since September 2020.

Police have also recovered three pistols, including two .32 calibre pistols and one .30 calibre pistol, along with 15 live cartridges from their possession, besides impounding their Maruti Swift car, in which they were travelling, he said.

The SSP said that the arrested operatives were handled by foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is an aide of fugitive gangster and terrorist Goldy Brar.

He added that Dhillon had earlier, handled the sensational firing incident at a house in Sector 5, Chandigarh, in January 2024.

“Gangster Dhillon had tasked the operatives to carry two target killings - one in Rajpura, and another in Chandigarh tricity area,” the SSP added.

He said that preliminary interrogation of the accused has revealed that Dhillon had provided them with a consignment of weapons to avenge the recent murder of a bouncer in Kharar by Lucky Patial’s gang.

“This module had already conducted a recce of one of their targets in Rajpura. They were on their way to Rajpura today to carry out the attack when both were arrested,” Sharma said.

Their vehicle bearing a fake registration number plate was intercepted by the cops near Prime Cinema hall on Chandigarh-Rajpura road, the SSP said.

He added that two of their associates identified as Pawan of Rajpura and Vipan Kumar alias Karan of Banur, who were in a separate vehicle, managed to flee from the spot. “Police teams are on a manhunt to nab them,” he said.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 384, 473, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 (6)(7) of the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar Rajpura.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
