Two persons of Indian origin are among the dozen suspects arrested by Canadian law enforcement in connection with an auto theft investigation that resulted in the recovery of more than 90 stolen vehicles worth 4.5 million Canadian dollars ( ₹29.4 crore). One of the accused, Jaspreet Singh. (HT Photo)

The apprehensions were part of Project Cadetta, launched in March this year by Peel Regional Police or PRP’s Commercial Auto Crime Bureau, in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Investigators focused on a Brampton warehouse being used as a “primary staging area for stolen vehicles that were concealed in shipping containers and destined for West Africa through Canadian ports”, a statement from PRP on Monday said. The investigation subsequently uncovered a broader criminal network operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and surrounding jurisdictions.

Five key suspects were alleged to be coordinating the theft, movement and export of the stolen vehicles, while others accused allegedly supported the operation.

Investigators have laid 231 charges and recovered 96 stolen luxury SUVs, pickup trucks and other high-value vehicles concealed within shipping containers.

Among those charged was Karamveer Singh, 26, of Brampton. He faces four counts related to possession of property obtained by crime and a similar number for trafficking in stolen goods over CA$$5,000. Also charged was 25-year-old Jaspreet Singh, of no fixed address. He faces one count each of the same charges as Karamveer Singh.

Some of those charged by PRP “may be referred to the CBSA and face immigration enforcement action, including possible removal from Canada, following the conclusion of their criminal proceedings”, the release added.

The charges have yet to be proven in court.

“Since peaking in 2023, auto thefts across Peel Region have declined by more than 50% and are down a further 10% year-to-date in 2026,” PRP noted.

“Organised auto theft is a predatory business model run by transnational syndicates that terrorise families and fund broader criminal enterprises. Through Project Cadetta, our Commercial Auto Crime Bureau and partners dismantled this supply chain from street-level thieves to international export brokers,” PRP’s Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said.

“Organised auto theft is a serious crime that threatens the safety and security of our communities, and our government will never back down from taking on the criminal networks responsible,” Ontario’s Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said.